Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the finest dribbler the world has ever seen- he beats his markers with ease, but Thomas Partey knows how to deal with him.

A compilation of videos of the duels between Lionel Messi and Thomas Partey shows the Ghanaian midfielder was most often successful in stopping Barca's genius - often leaving Messi flapping his arms in pure frustration.

Partey use his physique to bodycheck Messi, make neat interceptions, slides and tackles to win the ball from the Argentine.

From the video one could conclude that the 27-year-old was a torn in the flesh of the Argentine, so one of the people that his exit from the La Liga would benefit most is the 33-year-old.

Thomas Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid for 50 million euros.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder is currently in the camp of the Black Stars in Turkey as they prepare for international friendlies against Mali and Qatar.