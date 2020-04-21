With football suspended in Spain and other parts of the world due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several clubs and footballers are going through hardship.

Some clubs, especially those in the lower division have turned their attention on COVID-19 Stimus package put in place as their last resort.

Thomas Partey who bought Alcobendas in August is committed to continuing paying the wages of his players to prevent them from seeking government intervention.

Alcobendas, based in the outskirts of Madrid, play in Spanish Tercera Group 7.

The Ghana international has been in the news lately with his future speculated.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old Ghanaian midfielder has been offered a contract extension which will see him earn 130,000 pounds a week which will double his wages to ward off advances from Arsenal and other clubs.