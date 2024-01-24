ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson welcome baby girl

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has become the latest father in town after welcoming an adorable baby girl with his girlfriend, Janine Mackson.

Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson welcome baby girl
Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson welcome baby girl

The couple announced the birth of their first child on social media, with Janine sharing photos of the baby on her Instagram stories.

Recommended articles

Janine posted a partial photo of herself and Partey holding the hands of the baby, along with the caption “the biggest blessing.”

Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson welcome baby girl
Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson welcome baby girl Pulse Ghana

In a separate photo on her Instagram stories, she shared a full photo of herself holding the baby while taking a mirror picture.

ADVERTISEMENT

In October, Partey and his beautiful girlfriend made it public that they were expecting a baby girl after holding a gender reveal in the presence of their friends and loved ones.

In videos that were shared on social media, Partey was seen being handed a small ball, which he kicked into the air.

Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson welcome baby girl
Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson welcome baby girl Pulse Ghana

When the ball burst, pink powder emerged from it, which widely signifies the female gender during such events.

Earlier in October, Janine confirmed being pregnant by posting a photo of her baby bump. The model and influencer captioned the photos “New beginnings”, with Paryey commenting beneath “God did.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the couple have been dating for some time now but managed to keep their relationship private and away from the eyes of the public until Janine’s pregnancy.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars

Calculation: What will it take for Black Stars to qualify for 2023 AFCON knockout phase?

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps

‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20

Ghana will beat Mozambique and qualify – Chris Hughton

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of elimination

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of AFCON 2023 elimination