The couple announced the birth of their first child on social media, with Janine sharing photos of the baby on her Instagram stories.
Thomas Partey and girlfriend Janine Mackson welcome baby girl
Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has become the latest father in town after welcoming an adorable baby girl with his girlfriend, Janine Mackson.
Janine posted a partial photo of herself and Partey holding the hands of the baby, along with the caption “the biggest blessing.”
In a separate photo on her Instagram stories, she shared a full photo of herself holding the baby while taking a mirror picture.
In October, Partey and his beautiful girlfriend made it public that they were expecting a baby girl after holding a gender reveal in the presence of their friends and loved ones.
In videos that were shared on social media, Partey was seen being handed a small ball, which he kicked into the air.
When the ball burst, pink powder emerged from it, which widely signifies the female gender during such events.
Earlier in October, Janine confirmed being pregnant by posting a photo of her baby bump. The model and influencer captioned the photos “New beginnings”, with Paryey commenting beneath “God did.”
Meanwhile, the couple have been dating for some time now but managed to keep their relationship private and away from the eyes of the public until Janine’s pregnancy.
