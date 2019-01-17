The Ghanaian international was given a starting berth by Diego Simeone at the heart of the midfield alongside Saul Niguez.

He played full 90 minutes of the game.

The Rojiblancos drew 1-1 at the Estadio Montilivi before last night 3-3 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano saw Girona progress.

"We had control, but we have to continue working to manage it better. The VAR? We have to focus on our work and do it better. The Cup was important for us but we have to forget it to get stronger and win," he said after the game.