He has thanked the technical team for settling on him as the 1st Deputy Skipper of the Black Stars.

Thomas Partey was appointed the 1st Deputy Skipper of the Black Stars by the Technical Team on Sunday.

The midfield enforcer has expressed his appreciation for the confidence vested in him by the Technical Team and has therefore assured Ghanaians of his commitment to contribute immensely to the cause of the senior national male football team of Ghana.

"It is a big honour to be chosen for this position in the national team. Thanks to the technical team for making me one of the leaders of our beloved national team," a tweet shared by his publicist said.

"We will be working hard to help the great football nation

Congrats to my colleagues Andre Ayew and Richard Ofori as well. Together we stand.

"God bless our homeland Ghana".

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew and Richard Ofori have been appointed as Skipper and 2nd Deputy Skipper of the Black Stars respectively.