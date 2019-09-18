Partey 26, joined the Madrid giants in 2012 to begin his football adventure abroad.

He has gone through their youth team and currently commands a regular place in the senior team of the club.

Thomas Party` believes that he owes the success of his football career to the Atletico Madrid family.

He told Mundo Deportivo: “I always think about the present.

"Now I am here and I only think about giving it all every year. In the future you never know what will happen. I think of Atleti and giving everything. I arrived as a child, this club welcomed me. Now I am a player and also a fan.

"All I have achieved is thanks to this club and I am very grateful."

Thomas Partey was linked to several clubs such as Manchester United, Roma, PSG, etc after a stellar display last season.

The Ghanaian hasn’t shown any sign of turning his back to his boyhood club.