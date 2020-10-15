The Ghanaian, who can play as a full-back and across midfield, has an overall defending stat of 82 in EA Sports’ FIFA 21.

In contrast, Maguire who is the world’s most expensive defender, has an overall defending stat of 81.

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey tops Ghanaian ranking in FIFA 21 as the Ayews miss out on top five

In fact, Partey’s defending stats in the game are better than most defenders, including Arsenal teammates David Luiz, Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney.

The 27-year-old joined Mikel Arteta’s side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £45 million.

The midfielder will wear the number 18 shirt at Arsenal, and will reportedly earn £250,000 per week.

Meanwhile, Partey is the highest rated Ghanaian player in FIFA 21.