The 26-year-old is widely considered as the best performing Ghanaian player at the moment, having dominated the Atletico Madrid midfield in the 2019/2020 season, so it not out of place for him to the lead the pack in the Ghanaian ratings in the FIFA 21.

The biggest absentees in the top five places were Andre Ayew and his junior brother Andre Ayew who equally had a fabulous season like their compatriot Thomas Partey.

Jordan Ayew enjoyed the season of his life when he bagged nine goals and, in the end, swept three awards namely Best Player, Top Scorer and Goal of the Season during Crystal Palace awards gala.

In addition to that, he managed to break Tony Yeboah’s over 25 years record as the highest-scoring Ghanaian player in the English Premier League when he scored his 25th EPL goal in the 2019/2020 season.

Jordan's senior brother Andre Ayew, on the other hand, registered 18 goals and provided six goals for Swansea City as he inspired them to the Championship play-offs.

Andre scooped four awards which include Players’ Player of the Season and Supporters’ Player of the Season.

The four players aside from Thomas Partey who toppled the Ayew brothers in the top five Ghanaian ratings in the FIFA 21 are as follows:

Kwadwo Asamoah despite warming the bench at Inter Milan came second, while Kevin-Prince Boateng placed third.

The Ghanaian duo plying their trade in the Chinese league, Emmanuel Boateng and Frank Acheampong are rated fourth and fifth, respectively on the rankings.