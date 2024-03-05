Thomas Partey makes injury return in Arsenal’s 6-0 win over Sheffield United

Partey replaced Jorginho after the hour mark and played the final 25 minutes of the game as he continues to build his way to full fitness.

Mikel Arteta’s side completely dominated Monday night’s encounter and were equally clinical against the Blades at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal thrash Seheffield United

Arsenal opened the scoring after just five minutes and were already 3-0 up by the 15th minute mark, thanks to strikes from Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli and an own goal from Jayden Bogle.

Kai Havertz and Declan Rice also joined the party by adding their names to the score sheet to make it 5-0 before the half-time break.

The Gunners wrapped up an emphatic win early in the second half when Ben White added a sixth goal in the 58th minute.

Arteta delighted with Partey's injury return

Addressing journalists after the game, Artata said he was delighted to have Partey back in the team but noted that the midfielder would need to earn his place in the starting line-up.

“Today obviously Thomas [Partey] is available now to play a certain number of minutes,” the Gunners boss said.

“He needs to build that, because it was his first minutes after four months which is a long time. And then, like everybody, you need to have the right to earn the minutes.”

Partey suffered a muscle injury in October, which ruled him out of action for an extended period for both club and country.

He subsequently missed Ghana's participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars exited at the group stage.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder returned to training in late January but suffered a setback, which prolonged his return to the pitch.