Arsenal will face Pep Guardiola’s side at 4:30pm on Saturday in what is expected to be a crunch tie at the Etihad stadium.

Despite arriving at the club just a four days ago, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insisted Partey was in contention for the game.

READ ALSO: Thomas Partey has higher defending stats than Harry Maguire on FIFA 21

However, the Spaniard has named the Ghanaian on the bench, although he could still come on as a substitute.

Arteta preferred the midfield paring of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka in his starting line-up to face Man City.

Partey joined Arteta’s side from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £45 million.

The 27-year-old will wear the number 18 shirt at Arsenal, and will reportedly earn £250,000 per week.