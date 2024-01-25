ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas Partey returns to Arsenal training after injury layoff

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has returned to training after missing the last two and a half months due to injury.

The 30-year-old suffered a muscle injury in October, which ruled him out of action for an extended period.

Partey subsequently missed Ghana's participation in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars exited at the group stage.

However, Arsenal have confirmed that the player has returned to first-team training and could feature in Tuesday’s Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

“Thomas Partey has returned to first-team training ahead of our trip to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday,” a statement from the Gunners said.

“Thomas had been working on recovering from an ongoing muscle issue that had seen him out of action since early October.”

Meanwhile, Partey has become the latest father in town after welcoming an adorable baby girl with his girlfriend, Janine Mackson.

The couple announced the birth of their first child on social media, with Janine sharing photos of the baby on her Instagram stories.

Janine posted a partial photo of herself and Partey holding the hands of the baby, along with the caption “the biggest blessing.”

In a separate photo on her Instagram stories, she shared a full photo of herself holding the baby while taking a mirror picture.

In October, Partey and his beautiful girlfriend made it public that they were expecting a baby girl after holding a gender reveal in the presence of their friends and loved ones.

In videos that were shared on social media, Partey was seen being handed a small ball, which he kicked into the air.

When the ball burst, pink powder emerged from it, which widely signifies the female gender during such events.

