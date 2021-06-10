RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Thomas Partey returns to training as Black Stars prepare for Ivory Coast friendly

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has rejoined the Black Stars in training after being excused from the team’s game against Morocco.

The Arsenal player did not take part in the international friendly against the Atlas Lions on Tuesday evening, where Ghana lost 1-0.

Earlier reports circulating in the local media suggested Partey was sacked from camp after reporting late.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dispelled such rumours, insisting the player was excused by coach CK Akonnor due to a personal problem.

The latest development is that Partey has returned to training as the team prepares to play another international friendly against the Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Brentford winger Tariqe Fosu who also missed the game against Morocco was present in training on Wednesday.

The Black Stars will look to return to winning ways when they take on the Elephants on June 12 in Cape Coast.

Akonnor has already laid down the gauntlet by indicating how important it is for his side to record a victory over their neighbours.

“We will have a meeting to discuss the match. What we did right and what went wrong and we look forward to the Ivory Coast match and going to that game, we have to do video analysis and see how best we can play and of course outsmart them and win the match. We need to win and that is what we are concerned about,” the Black Stars coach added.

