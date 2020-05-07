The 26-year-old was at the team's training facility on Wednesday to take the test.

It is understood that the Spanish FA and the organisers of the La Liga are anticipating that about 30 of their players might have tested positive of the COVID-19, but are still pushing for the league to resume in the middle of next month.

Only players who test positive will be quarantined and the four phases of testing, solitary training, group training, and full-squad training will go ahead.

Thomas Partey has been in the form of his life. He has been the most outstanding Atletico Madrid player this season.

His performance has attracted offers from several clubs with Arsenal leading the pack for the Ghanaian midfielder.