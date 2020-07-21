Aston Villa second team coach George Boateng believes the Atletico Madrid midfielder will immediately improve the Red Devils.

In his view, a midfield trio of Partey, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes will be able to make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side Premier League champions once again.

Thomas Partey

Partey reportedly has his eyes set on a move away from La Liga, with his release clause pegged at €50million.

The 26-year-old has been mooted as a target of some Premier League heavyweights, with Manchester United and Arsenal said to be scrambling for his signature.

Boateng, who played for the Netherlands, believes the Ghanaian will be more suited to the Old Trafford outfit.

Aston Villa second team coach, George Boateng

“If we look at Man United’s situation that is even more suitable,” he said on The Tracker on Citi TV.

“Pogba in a three man midfield is a much better player as the 8 and Fernandes operating as the 10.

“Can they have someone like Thomas Partey to control and lead the midfield to allow Pogba and Fernandes to move forward, I think Man United will start playing to win the league.”

Partey has been a subject of massive transfer speculation following his starring performances for Diego Simeone’s side.

Indeed, the Ghanaian midfielder’s father also recently intimated that his son was open to moving to the English topflight.