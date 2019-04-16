Partey received his award on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 before training.

The 25-year-old has been exceptional and in great form for his club this season. He has scored 3 goals in 27 La Liga starts for Diego Simeone’s men.

For the month of March, he plays 4 out of the 5 matches, missing only the return leg of the Champions League game against Juventus through suspension.

He capped off a brilliant month with a fabulous goal the Rojiblancos’ 4-0 win away to Alaves.