Thomas Partey wins Community Shield with Arsenal

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey lifted the 2023 Community Shield with Arsenal following the Gunners’ penalty shootout victory over Manchester City on Sunday.

The 30-year-old played full throttle as Mikel Arteta’s side held the Premier League champions to a 1-1 draw before beating them on penalties.

Partey started alongside Arsenal’s £105 million man, Declan Rice, in midfield, with the pair running the show in the early exchanges.

However, it was Manchester City who struck first as substitute Cole Palmer scored from a brilliant curling effort in the 77th minute.

Arsenal, though, were able to fight their back – taking advantage of the prolonged added time – with Leandro Trossard netting the equaliser in the 101st minute to take the game to penalties.

In the ensuing shootout, the Gunners edged their rivals 4-1 to emerge as winners of the Community Shield.

While Martin Odegaard, Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Fabio Vieira all scored, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed for Manchester City.

“It feels great. I don’t think it gets much better than winning a trophy in Wembley against the best team in the world, and to do it the way we’ve done it,” Arteta said after the game.

“It’s really encouraging, I think we had some great moments in the game, especially in the first half with three massive chances but unfortunately when you don’t put them away, you know what can happen.”

The Community Shield marks Partey’s first trophy with Arsenal since joining the club three years ago.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
