The Black Stars made their maiden appearance in the FIFA World Cup in 2006 in Germany.

Asamoah Gyan emerged as the first Ghanaian player to score a goal at the FIFA World Cup when he registered under two minutes goal against the Czech Republic.

READ MORE: Great Olympics sack 8 players including ex-Black Stars trio for poor performance

Sulley Ali Muntari doubled the lead for Ghana as they edged the Europeans 2-0.

Haminu Dramani became the third Ghanaian player to score in the World Cup. Dramani scored the opener against the USA before Stephen Appiah bagged the match-winner from the spot-kick to score the third and fourth goals, respectively in the Mundial for Ghana.

Ghana’s next goal in the FIFA World Cup was scored in 2010 when Asamoah Gyan’s goal from the spot-kick handed Ghana a 1-0 win over Serbia before he registered Ghana’s sixth goal in the Mundial from another spot-kick against Australia.

Kevin-Prince Boateng scored the seventh goal for Ghana against the USA in the quarter-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup to become the first Ghanaian player to score in the knockout stage of the Mundial.

Asamoah Gyan stunner gave the Black Stars a 2-1 win against the USA, which was Ghana’s eighth goal in the competition.

Sulley Ali Muntari on the stroke of half-time scored a long ranger to break the deadlock against Uruguay in the semi-finals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Andre Ayew recorded his name on Ghana’s FIFA World Cup goal scoring sheet against the USA in 2014 when he scored the equalizer in Ghana’s 2-1 defeat to the Americans. The Swansea City forward's goal was Ghana's 10th.

Ayew and Gyan scored Ghana’s 11th and 12th goals, respectively in the FIFA World Cup against Germany in a 2-2 draw in 2014.

Gyan registered Ghana’s 13th goal in the Mundial in a 2-1 defeat to Portugal, which was his sixth tally and consequently surpassed Roger Milla as Africans all-time top scorer in the FIFA World Cup.

Below is the breakdown

Total goals by Ghana: 13

2006 FIFA World Cup: 4 goals

2010 FIFA World Cup: 5 goals

2014 FIFA World Cup: 4 goals

Goals by player

Six players have scored for Ghana in the Mundial

Asamoah Gyan: 6 goals

Andre Ayew: 2 goals

Sulley Muntari: 2 goals

Haminu Dramani: 1 goal

Kevin-Prince Boateng: 1 goal

Stephen Appiah: 1 goal