He was the toast of the AC Milan fans as he netted two goals on his 100th appearance for the club in a 3-0 win over PSV in the UEFA Champions League.

Boateng 26-year-old then put up a fantastic performance on the night and capped it with two world class goals as Milan hammered Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven 3-0 to progress to the group stage of the 2013-14 Uefa Champions League.

The former Tottenham and Portsmouth attacking midfielder had made 74 appearances in the league with 10 goals, two appearances in the TIM Cup, 23 Champions League appearances with six goals as well as an appearance and a goal in the Italian Super Cup.