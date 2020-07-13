Kofi Asare was the only person who couldn't make it when the Kotoko team bus ran into a stationary car on Wednesday 12th July, 2017.

Asante Kotoko issued a statement to confirm the demise of Kofi Asare who passed away when their team suffered a fatal accident at Nkawkaw.

"We regret to announce that, our Deputy Equipment Officer, Kofi Asare could not make it. Management has met his family to brief them of the sad event.

"Meanwhile, Head Coach, Steven Polack; Team Manager, Godwin Ablordey; midfielder, Ollennu Ashitey and the bus driver, Nana Berkye are on admission receiving treatment," said Dr. Michael Leat head of Medical Team.

Asante Kotoko were returning from Accra following a defeat against Inter Allies on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, but unfortunately, their bus ran into a stationary car.

The accident claimed the life of the deputy Equipment Officer of the club, Kofi Asare and several others sustained various degree of injuries.