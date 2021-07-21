Tokyo 2020: Zambia battered 10-3 by Netherlands in Olympic women’s football

Arsenal and Women’s Super League star Vivianne Miedema scored four goals in the 15th, 29th and 59th minutes for the Netherlands.

Lieke Martens also scored twice for the Europeans, while Zambia captain Barbra Banda scored all three consolation goals for Bruce Mwape’s side.

The Netherlands opened the scoring inside the opening 10 minutes when Miedema took advantage of a howler from Zambia goalkeeper Hazel Nali to score.

Martens made it 2-0 for Sarina Wiegman’s side, before Banda pulled one back for the Zambians in the 19th minute.

Despite giving themselves a lifeline with that goal, Zambia capitulated following further goals from Jill Roord, Lineth Beerensteyn and Victoria Pelova.

The Netherlands are the fourth-ranked team in the Olympics, having reached the final of the World Cup two years ago.