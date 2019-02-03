The Group B match was scheduled to take place in the city of Maradi on Sunday evening but organisers reported to the teams that there was a fault with the lighting system.

This means visibility will be poor when the match kicks off at 19:30 pm local time.

This resulted in the decision by the organisers to call off the match and ponder alternative plans for the match to take place.

The decision is also likely to affect the first match of the group as Senegal were scheduled to take on Mali at 16:30.

With the weather severely hot during the day, organisers decided to fix matches for the evening but with floodlight problems now popping up the matches could be rescheduled for the afternoons.

The tournament got underway on Saturday with host nation Niger sharing the spoils with South Africa and Nigeria beating Burundi 2-0.