Ghana lost against the Gambia in their ultimate group game on Monday but still progressed to the quarter-finals as one of the best third-placed teams.

Having taken an early lead through Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Ghana laboured to keep their opponents at bay.

Black Satellites coach, Abdul Karim Zito

Kajally Drammeh drew the Gambians level in the 16th minute, before Lamarana Jallow scored what proved to be the winner before half-time.

The result saw Ghana finish in third place in the group, with Morocco and Gambia finishing first and second, respectively.

The Black Satellites will now face Group A winners and tournament favourites Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

Coach Zito believes his side has a lot to improve on, but said they are still capable of winning the competition.

“Like I said before the game, every team that plays Ghana comes into the game to fight hard for a win. We take nothing from Gambia, they came out to win the game and took advantage of their chances,” said Zito, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted but qualification to the next round is key because we have another opportunity to correct our mistakes.

“We have not lost hope because finishing third does not mean we can’t achieve our ultimate targets,” he added.