The draw was held on Monday morning at the Hilton Hotel, in Yaoundé́, Cameroon on Monday. Host Mauritania is in Group A with Cameroon, Mauritania, Uganda and Mozambique.

Ghana won the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations in December 2020 to qualify for the continental showpiece.

U-20 AFCON

Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia and Central Afrique Republic are in Group B.

The first game of the tournament will be Mauritania against Cameroon on 14 February at the Stade Municipal de Nouadibou.

The Black Satellites will begin their campaign against Tanzania, before taking on Morocco and The Gambia respectively.

The tournament will take place from Sunday, February 14 to Thursday March 4, 2021.