The biggest winners were bottom club Legon Cities who managed to whip high flying Ashanti Gold 5-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Whereas Kotoko also suffered a first-time home defeat against Aduana Stars

Below are the results and scorers on matchday 10

Legon Cities 5-2 AshantiGold SC

Scorer: Nasiru Mmoro , Jonah Attuquaye 45+1,Baba Mahama 49, Cudjoe David 52, 62/ Annor 6, 32

Berekum Chelsea 0-0 Hearts

Great Olympics 0-0 Karela

Dreams Fc 4-1 Liberty

Scorer: Agyenim Boateng Mensah 36, 70 Joseph Esso 39, 89/Daniel Antwi 44

Medeama SC 2-1 Inter Allies

Scorer: Mohammed Abass 52, 64/Nafiu Sulemana 70

Ebusua Dwarfs 1-1 WAFA SC

Scorer: Albert Hammond 51

Elmina Sharks 2-1 Bechem United

Scorer: Tahir Mensah 85, Ishmael Hammond 90+5/Salifu Moro 90+2

Eleven Wonders 1-0 King Faisal

Scorer: Prince Okraku 90+3

Asante Kotoko 0-1 Aduana Stars

Scorer: Samuel Bioh

Below is the match report of the featured game:

Aduana Stars have beaten Asante Kotoko at the home grounds of the Porcupine Warriors for the very first time

The Dormaa edged Asante Kotoko 0-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday on matchday 10 of the Ghana Premier League

Samuel Bioh scored the only goal of the game in the 73 minute against the run of play.

The defeat is Kotoko’s second home loss of the season. Their first home league defeat came against Great Olympics in an outstanding league game.

Kwame Opoku was put through by Fabio Gama in the 2nd minute, yet goalkeeper Joseph Addo closed him down and had contact with the former Nkoranza Warriors striker, but he was fortunate to get away with it.

Yahaya Mohammed had the first shot on target but his effort was saved by Razak Abalora.

Kotoko's Emmanuel Nettey kept tormenting the Aduana defense and won a free kick for his side in the 40th minute but Fabio Gama failed to direct the ball into the net from 42 yards

The first half ended goalless with both sides failing to put the ball at the back of the net.

After the break Fabio Gama was presented with an opportunity to put Kotoko's noses infront, but his curler missed the goal post by some few inches

Naby Keita’s first shot on target after coming in was saved by Joseph Addo in the 72nd minute.

Asante Kotoko continued to dominate play and created several chances.

However, Aduana Stars got the job done in the 73rd minute when they slotted home the much-needed winner through Samuel Bioh's spectacular strike.

Aduana Stars held on to the lead to record their first away win of the season.

The Ogya Boys in their previous 8 visits to the home of the Porcupine Warriors had drawn two and lost two.