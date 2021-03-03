The 18-year-old was the hero when Ghana defeated the Gambia 1-0 in the semi-final of the competition on Monday.

Boah’s stunning free-kick in the first half proved to be the winner, earning the striker his third goal of the tournament.

The Satellites set up a date in the final against Uganda, who also thrashed Tunisia 4-1 in the other semi-final game.

Percious Boah named man of the match against Gambia

Ahead of Saturday’s final, Boah believes he and his teammates will be ready for any challenge posed by their opponents.

“First of all, I am so happy, and we thank God for the victory,” the teenager said in the aftermath of the Gambia game, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“We are ready to face any team [Uganda] that is going to qualify for the final. We are going to prepare and prepare hard; we can do it and we know we will win the cup.”

Meanwhile, Satellites coach Abdul Karim Zito has rued FIFA’s decision to cancel the 2021 U-20 World Cup.

“We are happy to be in the final but it’s unfortunate there would not be a World Cup due to Covid-19.

“Both teams must be proud of what we have achieved and it would go into history that our countries would have been at 2021 FIFA U20 World Cup but for Covid-19,” he added.