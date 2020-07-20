The young playmaker last Thursday completed a dream move to the Amsterdam-based club on a five-year deal.

In a statement, the Dutch giants said the attacking midfielder has joined from FC Nordsjaelland in a deal that will last until 2025.

READ ALSO: Mohammed Kudus: 5 things to know about Ajax’s latest Ghanaian signing

Many Ghanaians have expressed their excitement about Kudus’ move to Ajax after an excellent season in the Danish league.

In a Twitter post, Van der Sar welcomed Kudus and said he looks forward to creating new memories with the 19-year-old next season.

“Welcome in Amsterdam, Mohammed! Let’s make some new memories together next season!” the former Manchester United goalkeeper wrote.

Mohammed Kudus will wear the no.20 jersey

Mohammed Kudus has joined Ajax on a five-year deal

Kudus joined Nordsjaelland from the Right to Dream Academy in 2018 and has since developed into one of the most important players at the club.

The teenager has netted 12 times in 26 appearances for the Danish Superliga side this season.