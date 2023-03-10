The in-form Napoli forward further extended his condolence to families of all the persons who perished in the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.
I lost an African brother in Turkey earthquake – Victor Osimhen mourns Atsu
Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has paid tribute to the late Christian Atsu, describing him as an African brother.
This was after he joined a campaign to raise funds for the victims of the earth by donating his jersey to be sold to support the cause.
“The earthquakes in Turkey? I don’t know how much my jersey was sold for; even my teammates like Bartosz Bereszynski and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sold their jerseys,” Osimhen said, as quoted by Tutto Napoli.
“Eljif Elmas organized this campaign and of course, we supported it. My condolences to those who lost their lives in the earthquakes. I also lost an African brother in these earthquakes, Christian Atsu from Ghana.”
Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.
This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.
Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.
The deceased footballer’s one-week observation was held last week at the Adjiriganor Astroturf Park, with his funeral slated for March 17.
