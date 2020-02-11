Pobie explained that CK Akonnor failed at Asante Kotoko and also an accusation of attempting to sleep with the wife of Maxwell Konadu former assistant coach of the Black Stars would bring bad luck to the team.

CK Akonnor was named head coach of the Black Stars in January 2014 by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to succeed his former boss Kwesi Appiah.

The former Asante Kotoko coach has been tasked to win the Africa Cup of Nations which has eluded the Black Stars for 38 years.

A daunting task indeed and the GFA has called on all Ghanaians to play their roles to ensure it comes through.

However, Jonathan Abbey Pobie of Neoplan fame has said that CK Akonnor should step aside as Black Stars coach because he failed at Kotoko and also, he has been accused of attempting to sleep with the wife of Maxwell Konadu.

“George Amoako was the one who signed the letter for CK Akonnor to be sacked from Kotoko as the CEO of the club and he has hired an incompetent person for Ghana Government to throw away money.

“I have seen on social media that Maxwell Konadu’s wife once said C K Akunnor wanted to sleep with her. Don’t we think the bad luck of this could follow the Black Stars?” he said in an interview with Kumasi based radio station Angel FM.

In an audio aired by Accra-based Happy FM in 2014, Maxwell Konadu’s wife – Linda Konadu, claimed her husband does not see eye-to-eye with his ex international colleague due to his failed attempt to have her in his bed even at the time she was married.

Last month ex-football Nii Odartey Lamptey also stated on Kumasi-based Angel FM that his relationship with the former Wolfsburg and Ghana captain has broken down and he has not been on good terms with him for well over eight years. Lamptey cried during the interview and stated he is happily married with his new family and wife sparking public controversy and links to his ex-wife.

We tried to reach CK Akonnor get his side of the story, but to no avail.

