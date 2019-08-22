READ MORE: Photos: These are the 15 memorable moments of Junior Agogo in Black Stars jersey

The Swans shot into the lead in the 29th minute when Bersant Celina connected home a through ball from Andre Ayew.

Before Jordan Hugill in the 66th minute put the visitors on level pegging.

But Swansea City restored their lead four minutes later through in-form Borja Baston from 12 yards.

And Andre Ayew popped up again to create the goal that put the game beyond the reach of Queens Park Rangers- the former West Ham United forward's incisive cross was headed home by Sam Surridge.

Andre Ayew seems to have rediscovered his form- he scored twice in the League Cup for Swansea City last week.

Andre captained the Black Stars in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt in June-July.