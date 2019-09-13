READ MORE: Bukom Banku calls Shatta Wale for Toyota Camry after winning first bout outside Africa

The crowd welcomed the new WBU champion at the Kotoka International Airport as he was escorted home by a convoy.

He was paraded through the principal streets of Accra in an open-top car.

The celebration was welcomed by a large crowd in the region of several hundred to cheer their hero.

In a short interview granted by Bukom Banku upon his arrival at the airport, he mentioned that President Akufo-Addo, ex-president John Mahama, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale called to congratulate him after his victory.

Bukom also mentioned that his next bout will be on the 6th October and that he will be knocking out his American opponent in the 4th round.