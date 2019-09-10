He urged Shatta Wale to be a man of his words by dashing him the Camry he promised him should he beat his opponent.

The James Town-based boxer carried out his message via a video which has been shared on Asempa FM Facebook post.

Shatta Wale knocked out his German opponent Rojhat Bilgetekin to win his first bout outside the African continent.

The man who has calls himself the African Mayweather secured the victory after dropping in round three at St George Hall in Bradford, the UK on Saturday, September 7.

Bukom Banku was undefeated in his boxing career, until he suffered his first defeat in the ring, following a knockout against Baste Samir in Accra.

Shatta Wale is rated as one of the well-to do Ghanaian musicians and his rise to fame at the international level following his collaboration with Beyoncé has put him on another level when it comes to Ghanaian music.