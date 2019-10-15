The Portugal captain scored a second-half penalty against Ukraine to reach the milestone - his 95th strike for his county.

He reached 700 career goals in less than 1000 games, scoring 450 of them at Real Madrid.

READ MORE: Ukraine reach Euro 2020 as racism marrs England win in Bulgaria

Although the reigning European champions went onto lose 2-1, and therefore practically concede first place in their Euro 2020 qualifying group to their opponents, all the talk post-match was of Ronaldo's astonishing feat.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th goal journey began on 7th October, 2002 at He scored his first goal against Moreirense.

His 700 goals so far have come from 973 matches, scoring in 71.9 per cent of the games he's played.

Teams Ronaldo has scored for

Ronaldo at Sporting

He scored five in 31 games with Sporting CP, 118 in 292 games with Manchester United, 450 in 438 games in Spain for Real Madrid and 32 in 51 games at Juventus.

He has scored 95 goals in 162 appearances for Portugal.

Summary

Sporting CP- 5 goals in 31 games

Manchester United: 118 goals in 292 games

Real Madrid: 450 goals in 438 games

Juventus: 32 goals in 51 games

Portugal: 95 goals in 162 caps

Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

Teams that have suffered most in the hands of Ronaldo

These are the clubs and countries that Ronaldo has scored against the most

His favourite international opponents are as follows:

Sweden, Latvia, Andorra and Armenia, having scored against each five times,

Club:

while for his clubs he prefers to take on Sevilla (27), Atletico Madrid (25), Getafe (23), Celta Vigo (20) and Barcelona (18).

Ronaldo against Malmo

Summary

Sweden- 5 goals

Latvia- 5 goals

Andorra- goals

Armenia- goals

Club

Sevilla- 27 goals

Atletico Madrid- 25 goals

Getafe- 23 goals

Celta Vigo- 20 goals

Barcelona- 18 goals

Favourite part of his body for scoring

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more goals with his favourites right foot than any part of his body.

He has registered 442 goals with his right foot, which represents 63.14%.

Whereas he has registered 129 goals with his left foot, which represents 18.43%

He scored 127 of the goals with his head, which is 18.14% and two of the goals were scored with other parts of his body.

Where the goals were scored

Cristiano Ronaldo like most other players are more comfortable playing in front of their home fans than away fans.

The 34-year-old bagged 376 goals on home soil. This is 53.71%, while 279 goals, which represents 39.86%. The Portugal forward has scored 45 goals on neutral soil which is 6.43%

Summary

Home goals 376 (53.71%)

Away: 279 (39.86%)

Neutral 45 (6.43%)

Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal

How the goals were scored

Most of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700 goals were registered inside the box. He has scored 595 goals within the 18-yard box.

Ronaldo has bagged 105 goals from outside the 18-yard box.

Although, Cristiano Ronaldo is been touted as one of the greatest free-kick takers of all-time, he has just scored 55 goals free-kicks.

One of his hallmarks as a great footballer is from penalty kick. He is a good penalty taker and has been the first-choice spot kick takers at both club and country. He has scored 105 penalties in his career.

The former Sporting Lisbon striker has recorded 54 hat-tricks in his football career.

Below is the summary

Inside the box: 595

Outside the box : 105

Penalties: 113

Direct free-kicks : 55

Hat-tricks: 54

Cristiano Ronaldo’s milestone goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th career goal in the shirt of Manchester United in the 2007/08 FA Cup against Tottenham Hotspur

The 34-year-old registered his 200th goal as Real Madrid defeated Valencia 2-0 in the Spanish La Liga in the 2010/11 season.

Ronaldo hit the back of the net from the spot-kick as Real Madrid won 1-2 at Granada to record his 300th goal in 2011/12 season.

The former Manchester United forward scored his 400th goal in the 2013/14 La Liga season when he connected home Gareth Bale cross as Real Madrid hammered Celta Vigo 3-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo slotted home a through pass from Isco as Real Madrid cruised to a 0-2 win at Malmo in the 2015/16 UEFA Champions League to reach an incredible 500 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo showed class in the final of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League as he led Real Madrid to put his current club Juventus on the sword in a game which ended 1-4 in favour of the Los Blancos.

Despite Portugal’s defeat on Monday 14th October, 2019 in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Cristiano Ronaldo was in the centre stage when he scored the consolation goal for the 2016 Champions of Europe in a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine.