The first ever GFA presidential debate was held on Monday 21st October at the Surgeon and Physician Council.

All the five other candidates for the GFA presidential election slated for Friday were present for the debate except George Afriyie who opted out of the debate.

While the GFA presidential debate was ongoing, the owner of division one side Okyeman Planners was in Turkey in a meeting with some businessmen.

George Afriyie, before travelling to Turkey in an exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana Sports had outlined his top five plans when voted as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

He said among other things to ensure transparency and accountability, to establish efficient technical directorate, to enhance refereeing, etc.

George Afriyie served as the Vice president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), but he was removed from office by the Executive Committee due to disagreements with Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was the president of the GFA at the time.

The GFA presidential election is scheduled for Friday.