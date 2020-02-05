At a recent training session, the Ghana international shocked his teammates when his explosive shot smashed a glass window to pieces.

A video posted on the club’s YouTube page shows pieces of glass spread on the floor, as the excesses from Ayew’s shot.

The 28-year-old is currently one of Ghana’s best performers in Europe and has ben scoring goals for fun at Selhurst Park.

Jordan Ayew

Jordan has already netted six goals this season, including strikes against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Last month, he became the first Crystal Palace player to score home and away league goals against Arsenal in a season since John Craven in 1971-72.

Also, the striker has moved above his brother Andre Ayew, to become Ghana’s second highest scorer in Premier League history.

Jordan has now scored 22 goals in the English topflight and is now just two goals behind Anthony Yeboah.

Below is the video of Jordan smashing a glass window at training: