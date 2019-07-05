Boateng a footballer cum rapper featured American R&B singer Ty Elliot who sang the chorus in a delightful fashion.

The 32-year-old ended his loan stint with Barcelona, after making four appearances without finding the back of the net.

He joined Barcelona in the January transfer window on loan from Serie A side Sassuolo with the option to buy for $8m at the end of the season.

However, the Catalans did not give the former AC Milan forward a permanent stay due to his inability to make any significant impact at the club.

Despite failing to excel at Barcelona, he left the club as La Liga winner.

It was a disappointing season for the Blaugrana because they were chasing three titles, yet they missed out on the UEFA Champions League and the Copa Del Rey.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has however been linked with a move to Turkish side Besiktas and Serie A outfit Parma.

Despite having his future unresolved, Boateng has released his second single titled 'Bella Vita', with the video of the song released earlier this week.

He released the song under the stage name ‘PRIN$$ Boateng.