Boateng scored from a backheel after receiving a through ball from midfield to the delight of his teammates.

However, the former AC Milan attacker didn’t have a part to play as Barcelona defeated Manchester United 1-0 via Luke Shaw’s own goal at the Old Trafford in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Kevin-Prince Boateng joined Barcelona from Sassuolo in the January transfer window.

But he has struggled to secure a regular place in the team, having enjoyed limited playing time.

He is yet to find the back of the net in competitive football for the Catalan giants.

Kevin-Prince has played for a long list of clubs starting from Werder Bremen to Tottenham, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Sassuolo and Barcelona.