Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng is already showing signs of being a good purchase if his first Barcelona training is anything to go by.

Boateng held his first training session with his Barca teammates yesterday (Tuesday) and he netted three amazing goals during the drill.

The Spanish giants confirmed the loan signing of the 31-year-old on Monday evening to bring finality to earlier speculation.

Barcelona also have an option to sign Boateng from Serie A side Sassuolo for a £7.1m fee in the summer.

The former AC Milan and Tottenham star becomes the first Ghanaian ever to play for Barcelona.

Watch Boateng’s three wonderful goals in training below: