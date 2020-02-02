Erstwhile coach of the Black Stars James Kwesi Appiah has said that Ghana can win the Africa Cup of Nations if we put in place proper planning and without it the four times Africa Champions will always put pressure on coaches for no reason.

He explained during the launching of his book on Friday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra that Ghana set an unrealistic target to coaches to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), without any proper planning.

“We always jump the gun. Let’s go and win. It doesn’t work like that. We need to plan and tell ourselves do we have the quality now. If we don’t have the quality, we shouldn’t put pressure on any coach,” He told Pulse Ghana.

“We are not helping ourselves and at the end of the day, no coach wants his team to lose any game or go to go to a competition and return without any trophy.

“But we need to make sure we plan very well and our players are at the level that we think that this team can get any cup for us.

Kwesi Appiah’s book is a chronicle of his football career from playing days to coaching and the reason why he made certain decisions, especially in his coaching career.

James Kwesi Appiah has coached the Back Stars on two occasions from 2012-2014 and from 2017 to 2019 and he had encounters with big-name players such as Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien, Andre Ayew, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, etc.

The former Asante Kotoko and Black Stars skipper believes to manage players with egos requires a high level of player man-management to achieve the desired results.

Kwesi Appiah said it was very difficult putting his thought into a book and highlighted some of the challenges he went through.

“The co-author is in the U.S and because of the time difference, it was very difficult having discussions and also I was very busy during the period.

“The co-author sometimes had to move down to Ghana to let us have in-depth discussions on the book,” He said

The launch was attended by several people in the football fraternity and the corporate world as well.

The first book was bought for GHC 10,000 by Kwabena Bamfo (a.k.a Sikkens) and Kwabena Aidoo who was the chairman of the occasion.

Stephen Appiah, former Black Stars skipper who also graced the occasion bought his copy of the book for GHC 5,000.

Although CK Akunnor, the coach of the Black Stars couldn’t attend the book launch a copy was bought on his behalf for GHC 2,000.

