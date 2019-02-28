Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘I know my level’ is the favourite song of most Ghanaians and former AshGold midfielder is not exception to that.

Mubarak Wakaso took some time off his busy training schedule to hit the stage where he was asked to perform any song of his choice for a sizable number of spectators.

The 28-year-old midfielder tweeted a video of himself doing a performance on stage in a hilarious fashion.

He is probably emulating the footsteps of his Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan who combines music and football.

Mubarak Wakaso has been very instrumental in the scheme of things for Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.

His side are on the verge of securing a Europa League spot, if they don’t reduce the momentum.