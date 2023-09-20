Watch: Osman Bukari scores on Champions League debut against against Man City

The 24-year-old beat the offside trap before finishing brilliantly past goalkeeper Ederson right before the half-time whistle.

His goal was initially ruled out for offside but it was later given after VAR review showed he had been played on side by Ruben Dias.

Bukari’s strike was, however, not enough for Red Star Belgrade, who could not handle Manchester City’s onslaught in the second half.

The Serbian side conceded the equaliser just two minutes after the restart when Julian Alvarez went past the goalkeeper to score.

Pep Guardiola’s side went ahead in the 60th minute when goalkeeper Omri Glazer directed the ball into his own net after a howler, before Rodri wrapped up the score with a beautiful curling effort.

In the aftermath of the game, Bukari thanked the home fans for their immense support despite Red Star Belgrade losing.

In a post on the microblogging site X (Twitter), he expressed his disappointment at the result but said the team will bounce back stronger.

“Unfortunately, not the results we wanted but we will come back stronger! Thank y’all for the support!” he wrote.