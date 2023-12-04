The Ghana international was out with his pregnant girlfriend Janine Mackson over the weekend, with the couple having fan in a car.
Video: Thomas Partey dresses like rapper 50 Cent; calls himself 50 Cedis
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey channelled his inner 50 Cent by dressing like the American rapper in a video that has gone viral.
In videos posted on his Snapchat account, Partey could be seen spotting a basketball top, a blink watch and a chain like rapper 50 Cent.
In captioning one of the videos, Partey jovially referred to himself as “50 Cedis” as music played in the background.
Meanwhile, Partey and his beautiful girlfriend are set to welcome a baby girl after holding a gender reveal in the presence of their friends and loved ones.
The couple had a gender reveal for their yet-to-born baby in October and invited some of their loved ones to witness it.
In videos that were shared on social media, Partey was seen being handed a small ball, which he kicked into the air.
When the ball burst, pink powder emerged from it, which widely signifies the female gender during such events.
Earlier in October, Janine confirmed being pregnant by posting a photo of her baby bump. The model and influencer captioned the photos “New beginnings”, with her boyfriend commenting beneath “God did.”
The couple have been dating for some time now but managed to keep their relationship private and away from the eyes of the public.
Partey is currently injured and is not expected to be back until next year.
