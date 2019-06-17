The match played at the Accra Sports Stadium was the semi-final encounter of the special tournament introduced to determine Ghana’s representative for next year’s CAF Champions League.

In a dramatic match, Kotoko took the lead through Fatawu Safiu’s exceptional finish in the fourth minute. The attacker, who failed to make the Black Stars final squad for the Afcon, drilled home from close range after Naby Keita’s backheel pass.

The Porcupine Warriors looked to be cruising through to the finals, only for Hearts to be awarded a penalty in the 94th minute after Kotoko defender Evans Owusu stopped a goal-bound effort with his hand.

Christopher Bonney converted the spot-kick to send the game to penalties which Kotoko won after defender Mohammed Alhassan, who was also left out of the final Black Stars squad for the Afcon, missed his spot kick.

This ended the match 1-1 in full regulations time.

But the Porcupine Warriors won the resultant penalty kicks 5-4, sending them to the final.

They will play Karela United, who beat AshantiGold SC 1-0 in the other semi-final game played at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Diawiase Taylor got the only goal in that game.