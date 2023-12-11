ADVERTISEMENT
Watch how Kotoko fans jammed at someone’s funeral to celebrate victory over Hearts of Oak

Evans Annang

Fans of Ghanaian Premier League club Kumasi Asante Kotoko celebrated their victory against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in numerous ways on Sunday, December 10.

Asante-Kotoko-fans

Interestingly, some of these fans stormed a nearby funeral at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and turned it into a victory party for the Porcupine Warriors.

In a video that was shared on X, the fans are seen draped in Kotoko flags and colors dancing to popular Ghanaian tunes.

Kotoko beat Hearts 3-2 in a thrilling encounter on matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League.

Steven Mukwala's brace and a goal from Isaac Oppong inspired Kotoko to the vital win while Linda Mtange and Martin Karikari scored the consolation goals for the Phobians.

The victory was Kotoko's fourth on a trot and their fifth in all competitions while the Rainbow side picked a back-to-back defeats and their second in their last five matches.

The win takes Asante Kotoko four points closer to the top of the table, trailing Aduana Stars with 4 points.

Watch the video of the fans jamming at the funeral below

