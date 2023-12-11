Watch how Kotoko fans jammed at someone’s funeral to celebrate victory over Hearts of Oak

In a video that was shared on X, the fans are seen draped in Kotoko flags and colors dancing to popular Ghanaian tunes.

Kotoko beat Hearts 3-2 in a thrilling encounter on matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League.

Steven Mukwala's brace and a goal from Isaac Oppong inspired Kotoko to the vital win while Linda Mtange and Martin Karikari scored the consolation goals for the Phobians.

The victory was Kotoko's fourth on a trot and their fifth in all competitions while the Rainbow side picked a back-to-back defeats and their second in their last five matches.

The win takes Asante Kotoko four points closer to the top of the table, trailing Aduana Stars with 4 points.