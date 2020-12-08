WAFU Zone B Cup: Black Satellites train ahead of Nigeria tie (Pictures)

READ MORE: Ex-Ghana midfielder Owusu-Abeyie returns from retirement after 3 years

The Black Satellites will on Wednesday, open their WAFU Cup of Nations campaign against the Eagles of Nigeria in Benin.

Ghana did not play on the opening day of the tournament as they drew a bye following the number of teams in Group B.

Nigeria drew 1-1 with Cote D’Ivoire in their first game, setting the stage for a stern test against the Black Satellites.

Below is the list of the 27-man squad named by Coach Karim Zito for the tournament.

Goalkeepers

Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), William E. Esso (Vision FC), David Kudjo (Action Boys FC), Appiah Kubi (Accra Lions FC)

Defenders:

Aloma Benjamin (Vision FC), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Amoah Kobina (Golden Kicks), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Nathaniel Adjei (Danbort FC), Ofori McCarthy (Eleven Wonders), Ivan Anokye Mensah (Zilina Africa FC)

Midfielders:

Issah Huda (BA United), Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Abdul Mugeez Zakaria (Eleven Wonders), Emmanuel Agyeman Duah (Ebony FC), Ayara Sadat (Heart of Lions), Adjei Frimpong Eugene (African Talent Academy), Sarfo Evans (Karela United), Adams Salim (New Edubiase FC), Sulemana Mohammed (Dreams FC)

Attackers:

Matthew Anim Cudjoe (Legon Cities), Blessing Brafo (Karela FC), Precious Boah (Dreams FC) Afriyie Bannieh Daniel (Hearts of Oak), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Sumaila Abanga (Benaab FC), Boateng Frank (Prestige FC)