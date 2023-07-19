ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Asamoah Gyan scores beautiful curling goal in Africa legends match

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan rolled back the years to score a sublime goal during an African legends game in Morocco.

Starring at the Mohammed VI Technical Centre, Gyan was joined by other legends from across the continent.

A short clip posted on his Twitter page showed the former Ghana captain scoring a very beautiful goal with a curling effort.

Meanwhile, the African legends exhibition game was also graced by CAF President Patrice Mostepe and ex-Arsenal forward Emmanuel Adebayor.

Other retired players who featured in the game were Jay-Jay Ockocha, El Hadji Diouf, Kalusha Bwalya and Alex Song.

Gyan officially announced his retirement from football while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward leaves the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

A statement released by Gyan said he arrived at the decision to hang up his boots because he felt it was the right time.

Before his retirement, Gyan hadn’t played for the national team in over four years, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was also not included in Ghana’s squad for last year’s World Cup, with the Black Stars going on to exit the tournament at the group stages.

At club level, he last featured for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities two years ago, but hasn’t been active since parting ways with them.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
