Legon Cities took to their official Twitter handle to tweet video of Asamoah Gyan’s first training session with the club with the caption “Behind the scenes... @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 first training session with @LegonCitiesFC.”

Asamoah appeared for his first training session at Legon Cities on Monday, which was just two days after completing his move to the club on transfer deadline.

The 34-years completed his move to Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities for a deal which is understood to keep him at the club for four years.

The deal which is worth $250,000 a year will see the former Ghana skipper earn an accumulated amount of $1 million within the four years.

Gyan had been available since his contract with Indian side NorthEast United expired in February. He was first linked to Asante Kotoko, but the deal fell through after the Porcupine Warriors reportedly failed to meet his asking price of $500,000.

Legon Cities came into the picture after talks with Kotoko collapsed and have now managed to seal; a deal with him.

Asamoah Gyan last played in the Ghana Premier League in the 2003 season with Liberty Professionals, which was his debut season and he bagged 10 goals, but left for Udinese before the season ended.

He has had an illustrious career, having played for Udinese, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Kayserispor, etc.

At the national team level Asamoah Gyan has represented Ghana in three FIFA World Cups and he is Africa’s all-time top scorer in the Mundial.

Gyan is also Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals