‘Olele still conceding penalties?’ – Funny reactions as Kurt Okraku scores penalty against Richard Kingson

Emmanuel Ayamga

GFA president Kurt Okraku exhibited his football skills after scoring a penalty against the Black Stars’ goalkeeper’s trainer Richard ‘Olele’ Kingson.

Both men are currently in Doha, Qatar, where the Black Stars are camping ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a video shared on his Facebook page, the FA boss is captured testing his shooting skills from the spot with Kingson in goal.

Kurt Okraku
Kurt Okraku Pulse Ghana

After missing his first attempt from the spot, Okraku scored his second, having placed the ball beyond the reach of the Kingson.

Kingson, 43, is currently the goalkeeper’s trainer of the Black Stars, but used to be the first-choice shot-stopper of the national team.

The former Blackpool goalkeeper was capped 90 times by Ghana and featured at several tournaments, including the AFCON and World Cup.

He was the man in post when the Black Stars lose 4-2 on penalties to Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Richard Kingson training Jojo Wollacott
Richard Kingson training Jojo Wollacott Pulse Ghana

The video of him conceding from the spot against the GFA president, therefore, sparked funny reactions from netizens.

While some commended Okraku for a well-taken penalty, others also trolled Kingson over his poor penalty-saving record.

See the video below:

Emmanuel Ayamga

