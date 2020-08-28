The defeat is one of Ghana’s worst loss in competitive games.

The man who led the East Germany demolishing of Ghana was Jurgen Kreische who registered a hat-trick for his side.

Ghana had the better part of the Germans in the early exchanges and centre forward Abukari Gariba sent a ball across the G.D.R goal in the 15th minute.

Two minutes later, Osei Kofi put Kwasi Owusu through but the striker’s ground shot grazed the post.

East German turned the tide in their favour and got the opener through Kreische header in the 19th minute, after capitalising on Essel Mensah’s blunder in the post.

Kreische doubled the lead of the Germans when he headed another ball home

The stars missed a chance to pull one back soon after resumption when G. D. R. goalkeeper Croy failed to collect a header by Abukari but the Ghanaian failed to push the ball in and allowed a defender to clear it from the goal – line.

A minute from the end, Kreische got his personal hat – trick and the Germans fourth goal to put his sides victory beyond doubt.

G.D.R: Jurgen Croy, Manfred Zapf, Lothar Kurbjuweit (Harald Irmscher), Konrad Weise, Siegmar Watzlich, Jurgen Pommerenke, Bernd Bransch, Hans – Jurgen Kreische, Jurgen Sparwasser, Peter Ducke, Joachim Streich

Ghana: Essel Mensah, Akuetteh Armah, Oliver Acquah, Alex Mingle, John Eshun (C), Ibrahim Sunday, Osei Kofi/Peter Lamptey, Yaw Sam, Gariba Abukari, Kwasi Owusu, Malik Jabir