Watch: Kamaldeen Sulemana nutmegs defender and scores sensational goal for Rennes

The teenager received the ball just outside the penalty box on the right flank, dummied his marker to create space, nutmegged him and scored with the outside of his foot.

The goal against Metz is Sulemana’s is his fourth of the season since joining the Ligue 1 side in July.

He has been a complete revelation in the French topflight, having dazzled with his skill, pace and trickery on the wings.

Before the international break, Sulemana was the toast of many fans after starring against Paris Saint-Germain.

The 19-year-old outshined Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as Stade Rennes recorded an impressive 2-0 win over Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Kamaldeen was a lively presence throughout the 90 minutes and constantly terrorised PSG right-back, Achraf Hakimi.

He ended the game with an assist, 23 completed passes, one big chance created, four tackles won, two interceptions and one clearance.

In July when he joined Rennes from Nordsjaelland, Kamaldeen became the most expensive Ghanaian teenage footballer and second most expensive African teenager.