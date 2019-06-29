The Black Stars drew their first game against Benin sharing four goals in the game.

Ahead of their second game, coach Kwesi Appiah has named his starting XI making 3 changes.

Jonathan Mensah replaces the suspended John Boye with Kwadwo Asamoah and Abdul Baba Rahman also making the list of players to start for Ghana.

Captain Andre Ayew who got a knock in the game against Benin is passed fit to lead the team into the game against the champions.

Ghana's starting XI vs Cameroon:

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Jonathan Mensah, Nuhu Kasim, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Andre Ayew (C), Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Kwadwo Asamoah.